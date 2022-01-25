NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dennis Allen, Saints defensive coordinator since November of 2015, is the clubhouse favorite to the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints following the unexpected retirement of Sean Payton on Monday

. Allen reportedly interviewed this week to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Allen, on his second tour as a Saints assistant under Sean Payton, was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014. He won only eight of 36 games and was fired after an 0-4 start in 2014.

The Saints will likely interview offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, who was on Payton’s original staff in New Orleans in 2006. Carmichael’s next NFL head coaching job will be his first.

Eric Bienemy has been the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2018. He has interviewed for several NFL head coaching jobs. Bieniemy, who played college football at the University of Colorado, was, ironically born in New Orleans.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be a candidate. Moore, the former quarterback at Boise State, is a league up and comer. Moore turns 34 in July.

The Saints, as do all NFL clubs, must comply with the NFL’s Rooney Rule. The rule, named after the late Steelers’ owner, and amended in 2020, requires all 32 clubs, when they have a head coaching vacancy, to interview two external minority candidates.