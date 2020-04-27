Skip to content
Texas
People threaten to call ICE on staff of Houston Mexican restaurant after choice to keep mask requirement
Texas lawmakers begin filing bills to improve electric grid after winter storm chaos
Video
Where are the fattest cities in America?
Miller County looking for volunteers for vaccination clinic
Bowie County sex offender sentenced for possessing child pornography
Correctional officer, inmate sentenced for bribery & smuggling scheme at ETX prison
Texas family’s missing dog accidentally adopted out by shelter, not likely to be returned
Video
East Texas woman indicted in death of baby she allegedly cut from mother’s womb
Video
Gov. Abbott holds news conference on bill to prohibit ‘social media censorship’
Video
1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine coming next week as Texas prepares to make more people eligible
Video
‘She was so little:’ Mom delivers premature ‘miracle’ baby in car during Texas storm
Video
Gov. Abbott to visit Tyler on Friday to discuss social media legislation
Gallery
East Texan cartel members sentenced for drug trafficking, forfeit millions in proceeds
Missing 3-year-old, mother from College Station found after AMBER ALERT was activated
Gallery
Target, Costco among big retailers keeping mask mandate in Texas
Texas Politics
Texas lawmakers begin filing bills to improve electric grid after winter storm chaos
Video
Gov. Abbott holds news conference on bill to prohibit ‘social media censorship’
Video
Gov. Abbott to visit Tyler on Friday to discuss social media legislation
Gallery
Dozens of newly released migrants test positive for virus; ‘Hundreds’ of border agents are South Texas-bound
Medical advisors on Gov. Abbott’s Strike Force to Open Texas split on lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Video
Texas Mass Violence
Angered but undeterred: Border community found strength in wake of mass shooting
Video
Texas Supreme Court hears arguments in Sutherland Springs church shooting case against Academy
Video
One year later: Remembering those lost in El Paso shooting
El Paso lawmaker one year after massacre: ‘We can’t let the pandemic stand in the way’ of progress
Video
El Paso Walmart shooting victim dies, death toll now 23
Destination Texas
Texas Hill Country becoming more of a national wine destination; getting creative during pandemic
Video
Destination Texas: Explore country music history
Video
Destination Texas: ETX ranch invites public to upcoming rodeo events
Video
Destination Texas: Get your kicks on Historic Route 66
Video
Destination Texas: Lake Meredith & Alibates Flint Quarries
Video
MLB Texas
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
Gallery
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86
Video
Astros sweep as Twins lose 18th straight in playoffs
MLB: Astros coach receives 20-game suspension, Laureano six
Rangers’ Kluber could be done for year with shoulder injury
Will Nostradamus’ predictions come true? CDC offers tips to survive zombie apocalypse just in case
Picture found in long lost book leads to nationwide search for family
Video
‘I’m ready to talk,’ Meghan Markle says ahead of Oprah interview
Video
After 2 recent deaths, why are people still doing extreme baby gender reveals?
Cap gas prices: 6 ways to save on gasoline
Where are the fattest cities in America?
Asteroid the size of 3 football fields to pass by Earth tonight