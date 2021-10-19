1 injured in fiery plane crash in Brookshire near Katy

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KXAN) — Twenty-one people were on board a plane when it crashed in Brookshire, Texas, near Katy on Tuesday. The Waller County Sheriff’s Office told NBC sister station KPRC only one person had been injured.

All passengers and crew were able to get out of the plane, which crashed around 10:08 a.m. It was consumed by flames. Crews are working to put the fire out.

The crash happened near Houston Executive Airport and involved an MD-80 plane heading north.

According to KPRC, the plane crash is believed to be caused after it failed to gain altitude at the end of the runway.

WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north. Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft with a report of 1 injury. AVOID THE AREA. — Waller County OEM (@wallercountyoem) October 19, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.