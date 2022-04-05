WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed Monday night in Whitehouse after storms blew through the area and left the city without power.

The person’s name was not released by city officials. The city will hold another briefing at 2 p.m. The morning press conference is attached at the bottom of the article.

First responders across the Piney Woods region are urging caution to drivers Tuesday morning to be wary of fallen trees and downed power lines.

“Please use caution during any travel this morning,” said Rusk County officials.

Whitehouse city officials posted their own warning, saying power was out for most of the city and that there was debris on the roads.

A fallen tree on a man’s property in Whitehouse

Fallen tree in Whitehouse



“Please be careful and only get out and about if necessary,” the statement read.

A large section of a tree down at a Tyler apartment complex

Trees damaged from overnight storms at a Tyler apartment complex on April 5, 2022.

Fallen trees throughout the Whitehouse area were spotted throughout the early morning hours as the sun came up.