2.5 magnitude earthquake detected in Harrison County

Harrison County, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck in east Harrison County early Thursday morning near Karnack and Uncertain, Texas.

The earthquake happened around 12:13 a.m. according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS indicates that the epicenter hit about 5.5 miles south-southeast of Uncertain, Texas at a depth of just over 3 miles.

This comes just two weeks after a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was felt in the town of Blanchard. No damages or injuries were reported with that earthquake.

This is a developing situation and we will bring you updates as they become available.