(UPDATE) — Two suspects have been arrested for the theft of more than $40,000 worth of oil field pipe that was recently stolen at Elysian Fields, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s office.

Bo Brevard, 23, and Danny Kirkland, 50, both of Deberry, were arrested and charged with theft between $30,000 and $150,000, which is a third degree felony. The sheriff’s office thanked the citizens for the information that was provided, as well as the CID Division and said that they will be working with Empower “to provide them the individuals who assisted for the reward.”

“It is clear that our community supports law and order and refuses to stand by watching criminals victimize our citizens. Whether it be a property crime or a crime against a person when our citizens are asked to help, they do so without hesitation. Community involvement is key to the overall success in public safety, and this case is a good example.” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – More than $40,000 worth of oil field pipe was reportedly stolen from Elysian Fields.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said security footage captured someone driving a white Ford F-250 with a gooseneck trailer, and another person driving an older maroon Dodge Diesel flatbed truck with a trailer hauling a cabbed backhoe.

According to investigators, they used the equipment to load the pipe. EnPower Resources are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the return of the pipe and the arrest of those involved.

If you can help identify anyone involved, contact HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.