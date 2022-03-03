AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just after a Travis County District Court judge temporarily blocked the state of Texas from investigating a transgender teenager’s family, the Attorney General has filed an appeal.

On Wednesday, Judge Amy Clark Meachum granted a temporary restraining order to block the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) from investigating the parents of a transgender teen. Gov. Greg Abbott had issued a directive on Feb. 22 for DFPS to pursue child abuse investigations of parents who help their transgender children get gender-affirming care.

The family of a 16-year-old trans child, along with Houston-based psychologist Megan Mooney, Ph.D, filed a lawsuit against the governor, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters and DFPS, after they were informed they were being investigated. According to the complaint, the family had an investigator already arrive at their home.

The lawsuit stated “defendants are also endangering the health and wellbeing of transgender youth by depriving them of medically necessary care. Defendants’ actions are ultra vires, invalid and violate separation of powers and due process. Plaintiffs seek injunctive relief.”

Meachum issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday evening, which only focuses on the plaintiff’s case. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal shortly after the Wednesday order came down.

Meachum scheduled a hearing on March 11 to decide whether to block the governor, commissioner and DFPS’ actions statewide, but that’s now on hold until an appeals court rules on what Paxton filed.

President Biden called these directives “government overreach at its worst.”

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department also called on anyone who feels targeted in Texas to file with its Civil Rights office.

To read all AG Paxton’s full apeal, click here.