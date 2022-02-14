MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Attorney General Ken Paxton will be making an “important announcement” in Marshall Monday morning.

Details from Paxton’s office have been limited, but he did say on a radio show Monday “…it’s related to a technology company you deal with every day.”

Complaints about “Big Tech” companies reportedly censoring conservative views have become a significant issue among Republicans over the past few years.

Paxton, who’s making his announcement on the first day of early voting for the March 1 primaries, is not the first Texas politican to raise concerns.

Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, that requires large social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to make regular reports of removed content, create a complaint system and disclose their content regulation procedures.

Specifically, the bill prevents social media companies with more than 50 million monthly users from banning users based on their political viewpoints. It also requires sites to disclose their content management and moderation policies and implement a complaint and appeals process for content they remove, providing a reason for the removal and a review of their decision.