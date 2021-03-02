AMBER ALERT activated for teenage girl from North Texas

ITASCA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been activated for a 15-year-old girl from north Texas.

Lori Johnson was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Beard St. The teenage girl is described by authorities as having brown hair, stands 5’3” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Johnson might be wearing an oversized hoodie or t-shirt and torn/ripped jeans. She also has braces on her teeth and two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

The suspected abductor is 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos. She has brown hair, is 5’4” and weighs 150. She also has brown hair and is Hispanic. The front, side and back of her hairline is shaved, and she has two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information should call the Itasca Police Department at 254-687-2020.