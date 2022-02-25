FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl last seen Thursday night in Fort Worth.

Authorities are looking for Harmony Rodriguez and the man suspected in her abduction, 26-year-old Lancelot Dawkins. Both were last seen in the 13500 block of Little River Road in Fort Worth. That’s the address for an apartment complex in the northern part of the city just east of Interstate 35W.

Rodriguez is described by authorities as a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie. Dawkins is described as a Black man with brown hair and eyes, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Dawkins was last seen driving a white Jeep Wrangler with black trim and black steps, authorities said.

Authorities consider Rodriguez to be “in serious or immediate danger.” If you’ve seen either of them, call the Fort Worth Police Department immediately at 817-392-4222.