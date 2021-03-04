Missing 3-year-old, mother from College Station found after AMBER ALERT was activated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – 3-year-old Adeline Welch and her mother have been found.

They were located in Oklahoma and medical staff is “evaluating the child”, according to the College Station Police Department.



Amber Alert UPDATE: The mother and child have been located in Oklahoma by Law Enforcement. Medical staff is currently evaluating the child. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 5, 2021

Adeline Welch, 3, was last seen in College Station, Texas, late Wednesday night.

Police say Maranda Nichols does not have full legal custody of Adeline and Adeline suffers from medical conditions that place her in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury.

An Amber Alert was issued for a Welch after she was reported missing late Wednesday night.

Police say she was last seen in College Station around 10:30 p.m. and the suspect has been identified as Maranda Nichols. Adeline has a pink wheelchair with “Adeline” printed on the back.

Nichols was last seen wearing jeans with a green sweater and brown boots. She has a shaved head, but could be wearing a wig. Nichols also has a tattoo on her upper left arm.

They are believed to be in a 2006 Toyota Highlander, white in color, with Texas LP MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker on the back window. Below are actual pictures of the car:

The life-sustaining medical equipment and medication she requires was located at the residence in the 1500 block of Holleman.

It is the third Amber Alert to be issued across Texas in the last three days. On Tuesday night, one was issued in Itasca for a missing teenage girl. Wednesday morning, a second was issued in the Dallas area for a 10-year-old girl taken by her father who is now charged with murdering the mother.

Both of them have since been found safe.

Here are the requirements for an Amber Alert to be issued in Texas:

The missing child must be 17 years of age or younger.

2. The law enforcement agency believes the missing child has been abducted. This means the child was either unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian, or taken by the child’s parent or legal guardian who commits an act of murder or attempted murder during the time of the abduction.

3. The law enforcement agency believes the child is in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

4. The law enforcement agency has conducted an investigation that has verified that an abduction has taken place or ruled out alternative explanations.

5. Sufficient information is available to distribute to the public that could assist in locating the abducted child, suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction.