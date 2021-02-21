Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Atlanta, Texas, issues Boil Order after water pressure dips below 20 psi

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (9:30 a.m., Feb. 22) – Water pressure has been restored in Atlanta, Texas, however the Water System asks that customers continue to conserve water, and reminds them that the Boil Order issued Feb. 19 will remain in place until water can be tested for safety.

UPDATE (11:04 a.m.) The City of Atlanta, Texas, is experiencing a water emergency due to the unprecedented winter storm. Some customers are receiving water at low pressures, while others at higher elevations are receiving very small amounts at no pressure. The public is asked to conserve water while high-volume commercial users are being asked to discontinue operations.

The issue is that City main and service line breaks have drained the system. Atlanta’s service provider, Texarkana Water Utilities, cannot supply emergency volumes from the Graphics Packaging mill, but are working to identify and correct the problem, but there is no estimated time this will be completed.

ALANTA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Dipping water pressures have made it necessary for a Boil Order to be issued by the City of Atlanta Public Water System to issue a Boil Order for all customers.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires a Boil Order be issued when water distribution system pressures dip below 20 psi.

All customers should boil water prior to washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making, should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. 

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and the boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

The City of Atlanta asks that this information be shared with all customers of the system, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). 

The City of Atlanta currently does not have an estimated time that pressures will be restored, so recommends each household have two (2) gallons of safe water for each person for a 72-hour period.  This can be done by collecting water dripping from faucets and boiling.

For questions or information, contact Bobby Washington, director of Public Works at 903-796-7153 (email: bwashington@atlantatexas.org .  Customers may obtain a copy of the “Boil Water Notice” at the City of Atlanta City Hall, 315 N. Buckner, Atlanta, Texas 75551.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss