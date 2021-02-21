Atlanta, Texas, issues Boil Order after water pressure dips below 20 psi

UPDATE (9:30 a.m., Feb. 22) – Water pressure has been restored in Atlanta, Texas, however the Water System asks that customers continue to conserve water, and reminds them that the Boil Order issued Feb. 19 will remain in place until water can be tested for safety.

UPDATE (11:04 a.m.) The City of Atlanta, Texas, is experiencing a water emergency due to the unprecedented winter storm. Some customers are receiving water at low pressures, while others at higher elevations are receiving very small amounts at no pressure. The public is asked to conserve water while high-volume commercial users are being asked to discontinue operations.

The issue is that City main and service line breaks have drained the system. Atlanta’s service provider, Texarkana Water Utilities, cannot supply emergency volumes from the Graphics Packaging mill, but are working to identify and correct the problem, but there is no estimated time this will be completed.

ALANTA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Dipping water pressures have made it necessary for a Boil Order to be issued by the City of Atlanta Public Water System to issue a Boil Order for all customers.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires a Boil Order be issued when water distribution system pressures dip below 20 psi.

All customers should boil water prior to washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making, should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and the boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

The City of Atlanta asks that this information be shared with all customers of the system, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).

The City of Atlanta currently does not have an estimated time that pressures will be restored, so recommends each household have two (2) gallons of safe water for each person for a 72-hour period. This can be done by collecting water dripping from faucets and boiling.

For questions or information, contact Bobby Washington, director of Public Works at 903-796-7153 (email: bwashington@atlantatexas.org . Customers may obtain a copy of the “Boil Water Notice” at the City of Atlanta City Hall, 315 N. Buckner, Atlanta, Texas 75551.