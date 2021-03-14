Average number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas decreasing

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, including the state mask mandate.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths. The department also said the number of hospitalizations continued to drop, to 4,093.

Data from Johns Hopkins shows that more than 46,300 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas so far, the third highest death count in the U.S.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 2.8 million Texans have completed their vaccinations. That’s almost 10 percent of the state’s population.