BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – State police in Texas say an Atlanta, Georgia man was killed Monday morning when his 18-wheeler crashed on I-30 in Bowie County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old Willie Davis was traveling westbound on I-30 about a mile east of Hooks just before 8 a.m. when his Freightliner truck veered off the road and struck a metal pole.

Davis was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the road was wet due to rain in the area. The crash remains under investigation.