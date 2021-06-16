Blue Alert in Texas: Search for armed felon accused of shooting officer goes statewide

Texas DPS has issued a statewide Blue Alert for wanted felon Royce Wood, accused of shooting an officer in Dallas Sunday.

WISE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has expanded its search to the entire state of Texas for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured a police officer over the weekend in Dallas.

Texas DPS has issued a statewide Blue Alert for wanted felon Royce Wood, accused of shooting an officer in Dallas Sunday.

Officials issued a Blue Alert for Royce Wood, 43, of Azle, who is wanted after police say he shot a Rhome Police Department officer in the leg during a traffic stop near Highway 287 and FM 407 around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Wood and a woman on a motorcycle were pulled over after authorities saw them and said they matched the description of people wanted in a Saturday home invasion. Wood, the driver of the motorcycle, got off it and fired “a couple shots,” Akin said.

At least one of the shots hit the Rhome Police officer in the leg. He is still recovering.

Wood was last seen on foot wearing a baseball cap with camo bandana around it, black sunglasses, vest, green shirt and shorts.

Wood is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Blue alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

