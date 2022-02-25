BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Authorities in Bowie County are warning citizens about a phone scam in which a man claiming to be with the sheriff’s office tells people they’ll be arrested if they don’t send money.

According to the sheriff’s office, several citizens say they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Lt. Johnson” from the sheriff’s office. “Lt. Johnson” reportedly tells his intended victims that a warrant has been issued out of Bowie County for their arrest. He has also instructed Bowie County residents to purchase Green Dot cards and provide the numbers to avoid arrest.

“Lt. Johnson” is calling from 903-231-5883, a number the sheriff’s office says it is working to trace. The sheriff’s office says they will never ask anyone to purchase any type of gift card to avoid arrest, and they do not contact citizens and provide payment by phone options to avoid arrests.

There is also no “Lt. Johnson” working for the sheriff’s office.

Police say people should never send anyone they do not know money over the phone in this fashion. If they do, the money is gone as soon as the card numbers are provided, and there is no way to recover it.

Anyone with any question about the validity of a phone call coming from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, contact them at 903-798-3149 for Texarkana or 903-628-6815 for New Boston.