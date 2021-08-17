BREAKING: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, the governor’s office announced in a release.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative,” the release says.

Gov. Abbott is tested daily for COVID-19, the release says.

The release says the governor “is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.”

Abbott received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22, 2020. He was among the first group of Texans to receive the vaccine as political leaders across the country worked to build public confidence and support in the shot. The first doses from Pfizer began arriving in Texas Dec. 14.

Gov. Abbott’s latest engagements, based off social media

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Abbott met and posed for photos with Austin musician Jimmie Vaughn, according to his social media. The post was shared around 1 p.m. Tuesday around three hours before Abbott’s office released the news of the positive test.

Honor to meet with @JimmieVaughan—brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan and a legendary Texas musician in his own right.



Hope to catch your show in September at the @ErwinCenter. pic.twitter.com/QNv4K8JmhT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Monday, Aug. 16

Gov. Abbott attended a Republican Club meeting in North Texas Monday night, according to his social media. Abbott wrote — “Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight. Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.“

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.



Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.



Let's keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Friday, Aug. 13

Gov. Abbott signed a proclamation beside dignitaries from India, recognizing the country’s 75 years of independence. Abbott’s tweet read — “I’m honored to sign a proclamation recognizing this momentous anniversary & the partnership between Texas & India.”

India is our largest democratic ally in the world.



On Sunday, they begin celebrating 75 years of independence.



Today, I'm honored to sign a proclamation recognizing this momentous anniversary & the partnership between Texas & India. pic.twitter.com/1ga3xgDLjH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 13, 2021