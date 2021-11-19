Cable line workers find body of missing East Texas man in crashed car

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Harrison County man missing for more than a week was found in a car crashed in a shallow creek by cable line workers Friday morning.

Police say the workers called around 8:30 a.m. about a car overturned in a ditch in the TX Spur 156 and US Highway 80 area. Jared Hudson was identified as the man in the car.

The vehicle was about 100 feet from the roadway and flipped upside down in a low-lying

creek making it difficult to see from the roadway according to police. The vehicle was partially submerged, had severe damage, and was clearly involved in a crash.

According to preliminary investigations done by the Waskom Police Department, Hudson was traveling northbound on TX-156 and US Hwy 80 at a high rate of speed failed to heed the stop sign. The speed he was driving caused the vehicle to spin off the road.

“Our hearts go out to the Hudson family during this difficult time, especially as we approach the Holiday season,” Sheriff Fletcher said.

Hudson was reported missing on Nov. 11 by a family member. According to the report done by the family, he and the vehicle he was driving had not been seen for several days.

Waskom Police Department are investigating the crash.