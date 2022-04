MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Chick-fil-A is coming to Marshall.

Their grand opening will be on April 14. The restaurant will be located at 1400 East End Blvd near Bumper To Bumper Auto Parts and a Golden Chick.

“We can’t wait to open our doors here in Marshall. It will be our pleasure to serve you,” said the restaurant on social media.

