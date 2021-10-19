Children’s center dedicated to serving single parents opens in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church celebrated the opening of its new childcare center in Linden, Texas Monday.

The Methodist Children’s Center is the only licensed facility in town, dedicated to serving single mothers.

“Where there’s a shortage of adequate childcare we’ve helped start a United Methodist Children’s Center to provide quality childcare for the young people in that community,” said resident Bishop Scott J. Jones of the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.

The children’s center is already at 60 percent capacity with room for a total of 50 preschoolers. The facility will work with parents to ensure that the services are affordable.

“We’re gathering support from lots of different places; the Texas annual conference is providing start a funding to make this happen,” Jones said.

Linden Mayor Lynn Reynolds says the center will be a great resource for local parents.

“It helps the parents to be able to know that their children will be well taken care of while they are working and that has been something that I’m sure a lot of parents had a problem finding.”

The center is located at 308 School Lane Road.