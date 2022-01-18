Cold Case Files: DPS seeks public tips in 1977 murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas DPS is offering a reward for information that helps them solve the cold case of a west Texas business owner killed and left on the side of the road 45 years ago.

January 4, 1977 around 1 a.m. S.A “Champ” Weaver was found on the side of the road, he was robbed of cash, shot multiple times, and pronounced dead on the scene. His 1971 Monte Carlo was found on the north shoulder of Highway 302, four miles west of Kermit.

When police arrived on the scene, they reported that the car’s engine was running, and the headlights were on. Prior to his fatal attack, he was last seen at a lounge he owned called the Elbow Room earlier that evening.

At the time of his murder, Weaver was a local business owner, and the Precinct 4 Constable of Winkler County. He was married with children and grandchildren.

A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.