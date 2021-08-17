Congressman Pat Fallon hosts town halls in East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can ask questions to Congressman Pat Fallon this week. The congressman will host town halls throughout his district.

He’ll be in Marion County tomorrow at will be at 1 p.m. at the Jeffersonian Institute on East Austin Street in Jefferson.

Later in the day, he’ll be in Morris County in Daingerfield at 3 p.m. at the County Annex. He’ll be going to other counties in the fourth congressional district.

On Thursday Fallon will be in Cass County at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone Assembly of God in Atlanta. Then later in the day in Titus County at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center at 1:30 p.m.

Congressman Fallon will take questions and address what’s being done in Washington D.C.