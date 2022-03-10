MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Firefighters battled a fire in a Marshall home Thursday evening after someone nearby noticed the blaze.

An emergency call came in just after 6:00 p.m. when a couple passing the home on the 200 block of Pinehurst Dr. noticed the fire. Crews arrived to find the fire venting through the roof of the single-family home.

They searched the building but didn’t find anyone inside. The firefighters were able to put out the flames but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A neighbor in the area told officials that no one appeared to be living in the home.