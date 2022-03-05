MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Firefighters in Marshall had to battle a house fire Friday night with little to no water pressure.

Just after 10:15 p.m., fire crews were called to an emergency at a single-family home on the 300 block of N. Bishop St. A water main break earlier on Friday rendered the fire hydrants useless.

Emergency Services District 3 brought in tank water and firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

The resident was able to escape the home and was uninjured.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen and was accidental according to information gathered early in the investigation.