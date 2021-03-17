Dallas convention center readies to house immigrant teens

FILE – In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas. The U.S. government wants to house up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers at the center as it struggles to find space for a surge of migrant children who have inundated the border and strained the immigration system just two months into the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

DALLAS (AP) — A convention center in downtown Dallas is expected to open to house up to 3,000 migrant teenagers as the federal government grapples with a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is planning to visit the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center on Wednesday and hold a press conference.

A memo obtained by The Associated Press says the the center will be used for up to 90 days to house boys ages 15 to 17.

The number of migrants attempting to cross the border is at the highest level since March 2019, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it is on pace to hit a 20-year peak.