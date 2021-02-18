2 Dallas officers shot, said to be in stable condition

DALLAS (KDAF) – According to Chief Eddie Garcia, 2 Dallas police officers were shot while responding to a shooting call.

We’ve had two officers shot responding to a shooting call, prayers up please! @DallasPD . https://t.co/8fky804q2E — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 18, 2021

It happened Thursday morning. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded shortly after 11am to a shooting call in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue.

When officers arrived and began approaching the residence, police say they were fired upon by a male suspect.

Both officers were hit by gunfire.

The department says the officers were transported to an area hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Around 1:30pm, SWAT was able to get inside the residence. Upon entering, they found the body of a man and woman.

UPDATE: At approximately 1:37 p.m., SWAT officers breached the residence on Bonita Avenue and found a male and a female deceased inside the location. This remains an ongoing investigation, more to follow. Praying for the deceased victim and her family. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 18, 2021

Police believe the man’s body is that of the suspect who fired upon the officers. According to the department, officers did not fire any shots.



Police have not identified the female victim.