2 Dallas officers shot, said to be in stable condition

DALLAS (KDAF) – According to Chief Eddie Garcia, 2 Dallas police officers were shot while responding to a shooting call.
It happened Thursday morning. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded shortly after 11am to a shooting call in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue.
When officers arrived and began approaching the residence, police say they were fired upon by a male suspect.
Both officers were hit by gunfire.
The department says the officers were transported to an area hospital and are said to be in stable condition.
Around 1:30pm, SWAT was able to get inside the residence. Upon entering, they found the body of a man and woman.
Police believe the man’s body is that of the suspect who fired upon the officers. According to the department, officers did not fire any shots.
Police have not identified the female victim.