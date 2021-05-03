Deadline extended for pet photo submissions in Marshall’s Pet Adoption Center Mural

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The City of Marshall has extended the deadline for submissions of pet photos to be displayed on murals in the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

The registration deadline has now been extended to June 15, 2021, to allow our caring citizens, past residents, and visitors the opportunity to showcase their beloved pets in the Adoption Center lobby and education room.

First announced on Feb. 1, the Mural Project will consist of four murals that will consist of photos of a family dog or cat, a show dog, a treasured barrel racing horse, an FFA project animal or a unique family pet.

Four levels of sponsorships available. At each level, the donor will receive recognition by name next to the name of their pet.

The levels are as follows:

Lobby Platinum Sponsor 10”x10” photo= $395 (one or multiple pets, submitted as one photo). Platinum sponsors are very limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Only six mural spots remain available for sponsorship.

Lobby Silver Sponsor 6”x6” photo= $195 (one pet-limited). Silver sponsors are also very limited. As of today, only 24 mural spots are available for sponsorship.

Education Room Gold Sponsor 10”x10” photo= $295 (one or multiple pets, submitted as one photo)

Education Room Bronze Sponsor 6”x6” photo= $95 (one pet)