DE KALB, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A De Kalb man on trial for child sexual abuse in Bowie County was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning, just as opening statements were set to get underway.

Randal Wayne Hawkins, 63, was facing a life sentence if found guilty.

Jury selection started Tuesday in Hawkins’ trial, where he was facing charges that he abused two girls when they were 10 and 16 years old. Testimony was supposed to begin Wednesday, but Judge Jeff Addison declared a mistrial because of Hawkins’ death.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Hawkins’ property on County Road 3202 in De Kalb just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for a 911 call related to medical issues. They found Hawkins dead, with a single gunshot wound to the chest. A handgun was lying near the body.

Hawkins had been free on bond following his July 2020 arrest.

The trial was scheduled to resume Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.