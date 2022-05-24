TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two East Texas Democrats are facing off in Tuesday’s primary for a spot on the November ballot to take on the Republican candidate in the race for Rep. Louie Gohmert‘s TX Dist. 1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The seat is up for grabs after Gohmert gave it up in an unsuccessful bid for Texas Attorney General.

Texarkana native Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson faces Victor D. Dunn in the Democratic primary for the District 1 congressional seat.

Jefferson is a Texarkana native who says he decided to get into politics after his father, who is serving on death row, was denied justice.

“It was this court right here that overturned the death sentence and the conviction for prosecutor misconduct and ineffective counsel, and I thought we will get justice, but my father was taken through the injustice that happens to so many Americans, no matter what color that you are.”

If elected, Jefferson says he wants to help his father and others by starting with the basics.

“We’re going to make sure that people have access to health care. If you’re poor and you’re a male, you don’t get access to health care. We’re going to make sure that our veterans are taken care of, our seniors actually have housing, we’re going to give more benefits for people who need it.”

Victor D. Dunn is an East Texas native who says he wants to end voter suppression.

“Stopping blocks will be put upon the elderly, the disabled, the disadvantages when people are simply just trying to vote and I think, if anything, we need to err on the side of caution to make sure that they do exercise their right to vote,” Dunn said.

Dunn says if he wins the primary and defeats Gohmert in November, he will be a leader for all.

“I have the ability to bring a broad base of support, not only for just my side but with independent and those that’s not affiliated with any party or as well as moderate Republicans.”

The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary will face the Republican nominee, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, in November.