MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marion County announced a disaster declaration following severe weather that included possible tornados overnight.

“The Judge of the County of Marion has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the people and to protect or rehabilitate property,” according to the declaration signed Tuesday morning by Judge Leward J. LaFleur, who asked those who live in the Northwest position of Marion County to stay off the roads Tuesday morning.

According to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Shreveport, one of at least two tornados that tracked through east Texas overnight moved through the northwest corner of Marion County after tracking through Gilmer in Upshur County, where several people were injured and the NWS has already confirmed damage from the storms. The NWS says they have also confirmed damage in Cass County, where the track continued northeast before lifting just short of the Arkansas state line. There are also reports of extensive damage to homes just northwest of Queen City before the suspected tornado finally lost steam.

Marion County issued the declaration after suffering “widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from tornadic activity” after severe weather passed through Monday and early Tuesday morning.

2 RVs were thrown into Lake O’ The Pines, four people were rescued with minor injuries. Hwy 154 East is blocked by downed trees and there is damage on SH 271 and Eagle Rd.

First Assembly of God Church, 1088 US Hwy 271 in Gilmer, is providing shelter for those who need it.

The county says the disaster declaration has been sent to Gov. Greg Abbott. Disaster declarations establish eligibility for assistance from the state in responding to disasters.