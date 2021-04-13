DSHS asking Texas providers to stop administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is asking vaccine providers to pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

DSHS made the request following Tuesday’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

The pause is recommended following reports of blood clots in six individuals 6 to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare and are being further evaluated to ensure vaccine safety. People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

None of the cases of blood clots reported at this time have occurred in Texas, where more than 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.

DSHS has not been notified of any change in vaccine distribution. Providers that have or receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should continue to store it in the proper conditions. Providers should report all adverse events following any vaccination to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System at vaers.hhs.gov.

DSHS will provide updates as they become available.