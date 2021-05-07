DSHS encourages pediatric providers to enroll in COVID-19 vaccine program

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas health officials are asking pediatric health care providers to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccine program.

The request comes in advance of the Pfizer vaccine being approved for use in kids 12-years and older. Currently, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for people 16 years and older.

“Vaccinating adolescents will bring us closer to ending the pandemic and getting back to normal,” said DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD. “Starting the enrollment process now will enable pediatric providers to start vaccinating their patients soon after the FDA expands the Pfizer vaccine’s EUA.”

DSHS sent a letter to more than 3,000 pediatric providers enrolled in the Texas Vaccines for Children Program as well as to the Texas Medical Association, Texas Pediatric Society and other provider groups inviting them to enroll.

Providers can click here to start the enrollment process.