E. Texas committee works to improve internet access throughout Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Broadband Committee says it is currently working to develop a county-specific Technology Action Plan that will improve internet access and speeds in the county.

According to Connected Nation Texas, they are partnering with the committee to make the development possible. The committee is made up of local stakeholders who are focused on finding solutions for improving internet connectivity county-wide. Collecting usage data and determining needs is the first step in the action plan.

“Improving internet access and speeds is critical to supporting our local families, businesses, and community organizations,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.

“As the challenges of the pandemic have impacted our communities, we have all become keenly aware of the need for improved and affordable broadband access for everyone. By working together and providing input, we can ensure that everyone across the county has the opportunity to thrive regardless of physical location. Harrison County needs to continue to be a place people love to live and work.”

CN Texas says Harrison County is the 12th community selected as part of a statewide effort led by them and is funded by the Texas Rural Funders—at no cost to the county itself. As part of this effort, the Committee is asking every individual, business, and community organization to take 10 minutes and fill out this short survey.

“It is very important to get as much input as possible across all business sectors and residents. This plan must be inclusive to truly reflect the needs of all communities across Harrison County,” said Rush Harris, Executive Director of the Marshall Economic Development Corporation.

“This isn’t just important for Marshall’s growth. It’s important for the growth and satisfaction of businesses and residents in Hallsville, Waskom, Scottsville, Karnack, Harleton, Elysian Fields, and other unincorporated areas of Harrison County. If communities want better internet access, participation in [the] survey is the first step. That data will help create an implementation plan to better serve our children, families, and businesses.”

The Technology Action Plan, which will be developed by leveraging Connected Nation’s Connected Community Engagement Program, will be shaped by the information provided by local stakeholders. The Connected Program has been used in nearly 400 communities across the country to develop county or regional-specific Technology Action Plans that have both short term and long-term broadband solutions.

For more information or if you have questions, email info@connectednation.org or head to connectednation.org/texas.