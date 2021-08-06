East Texas band director passes away after battle with COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas band director passed away Thursday night after a reported battle with COVID-19.

A post was made on a Facebook page announcing that 25-year-old Ryan Burns had passed away. Students were told Thursday night at band camp about his passing. Michael Moody, who created the post, said Burns was “very intelligent, dedicated and loved teaching at Spring Hill!”

I had the privilege to hire Mr. Burns and work with him for 14 months. He was very intelligent, dedicated and loved teaching at Spring Hill!! We are all going to miss him dearly!!!! We closed with a group prayer last night that was very heart warming. Rest In Peace Mr. Burns!!!!! Michael Moody

Counselors, parents, and other band directors are being made available for students to help them grieve. Band camp will continue “as normal as possible.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. Students have decided they want to dedicate the marching season to him.