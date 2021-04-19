East Texas food bank launches campaign to help feed families in need

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana, Texas is teaming up with Walmart, Sam’s Club and Feeding America to help provide food to those in need.

According to the Harvest Food Bank, this is the eighth year for the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.’

The campaign has been a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with suppliers, customers and members to help provide food to people in need.

The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign runs in-store and online from April 5 – May 3. There are three ways for customers and members to donate:

Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

Round-up at check-out on Walmart.com and on the Walmart app.

For every participating product purchased in-store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

Feeding America projects a 15% increase in food insecurity in the Texarkana region in 2021 due to

the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19.

“The past year has shown us that food insecurity can be a lot closer than you think, with record numbers of first-time instances of hunger in our community,” said Camille Wrinkle, executive director of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

“We have worked hard to meet the increased need, and we are grateful for Walmart and Sam’s Club as community partners in this ongoing effort to fight hunger in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas,” she said.