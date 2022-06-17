SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shelby County correctional officer is facing charges following an investigation into the theft of money from an inmate.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation started on May 18 after a complaint was filed about an alleged theft inside the jail. During the investigation, video surveillance showed 34-year-old Destiny Jones taking cash from a counter in the booking area.

Jones then walked into a jail staff room and returned to the booking area sliding an unknown amount of money on the counter. It was later determined that Jones allegedly stole $100 from an inmate who was being booked into the jail, the sheriff’s office says.

Due to the findings, Jones was fired from his position.

The case was then turned over to the Texas Rangers for further investigation which resulted in getting a warrant on a charge of theft by a public servant. On Wednesday Jones turned himself in to the sheriff’s office and later posted bond and was released.

“As I have done since taking the oath as your Sheriff, I will continue to be transparent about the operations of this office,” Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said. “This was an unfortunate situation, and it is not something I am proud to release, but the public has a right to know.”