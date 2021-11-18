Federal trial in El Paso mass shooting may be held in 2023

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting. Officials in the border city are unveiling a garden meant to bring healing two years after a gunman targeting Latinos opened fire, ultimately killing 23 people in an attack that stunned the U.S. and Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ­– Federal prosecutors are unsure if the United States Department of Justice will pursue the death penalty for Patrick Crusius, the accused shooter in the Aug. 3 attack at an East El Paso Walmart.

Federal Judge David Guaderrama says the public deserves to know when and what to expect in the trial and pushed for a set date to begin the trial process during a hearing on Thursday.

He asked federal prosecutors and Crusius’ attorneys if they’d object to beginning the process on March 6, 2023.

Federal prosecutors and defense attorney Joe Spencer signaled the large team representing Crusius may not have an issue with the date. They are expected to have a clear answer for the court within the next 30 days.

Spencer also made clear his team and the federal government have already begun mitigation discussions.



Just over two years ago, Crusius, the alleged shooter at a Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, shot and killed over 20 individuals. And, injured just as many, presumably with an AK-47 style rifle.

It is still unclear when a trial will be held at the state level.