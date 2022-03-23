ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is holding another briefing in Central Texas following a series of tornadoes Monday. This time, he’s in Elgin, where power lines and buildings were destroyed, including a mobile home lifted atop a nearby warehouse that KXAN’s Jim Spencer discovered moments after the storm passed through.

Abbott will discuss local response and statewide response as Texas grapples with the aftermath of storms that set down tornadoes in multiple parts of the state.

Abbott was in Williamson County Monday evening, and traveled to Jacksboro and Crockett Tuesday. He also visited Sherman earlier in the day Wednesday.

