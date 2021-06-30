Gov. Abbott, Former President Trump to visit the Rio Grande Valley

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 07: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks to reporters while hosting Texas Governor Greg Abbott about what his state has done to restart business during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Oval Office at the White House May 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. Abbott’s approval rating is 54% during the pandemic and Trump’s is 46%, according to a Nexstar Media Group/Emerson College poll released on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Former President Donald Trump will be heading to the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Abbott and Trump will be having a press conference followed by a tour of the border wall.

The visit to the Rio Grande Valley comes after Abbott’s announcement for the construction of a border wall in Texas.

“Texas is stepping up, and doing more than any other state has ever done to respond to these challenges along the border,” said Abbott in a press conference held earlier this month.

The full details of the plan to build the border wall are limited, however, Abbott announced he is looking to hire a project manager that will oversee the construction of the wall, including personnel and resources needed.

At that same press conference, Gov. Abbott signed a letter providing a $250 million down payment to begin construction of the border wall. He also mentioned a website where those interested can donate.

On June 28, Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that Texas had begun building its state border barrier.

Building the border barrier has begun.



The 1st step is to get easements on land.



The 2nd step is to clear the land for the building process.



That is what is happening here.



The Texas Facilities Commission is working to hire a program manager to oversee the entire process. pic.twitter.com/n9JUN0CymL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2021

KVEO contacted the governor’s press office and they said this video shows state-owned land near Eagle Pass, Texas, being cleared for border wall construction.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said that he would give emergency authorization to the governor to build the wall on state lands.

The Texas Tribune reported the state had received over $450,000 in donations from private citizens as of June 23.

Abbott is also requesting county leaders to submit a budget for his administration’s plans to increase border security through the Border Budget Forecast Form, which will be sent to the Texas Legislature.

The governor’s plan has faced opposition from immigration and environmental advocates, legal experts, law enforcement officials, and more. However, Abbott is still adamant about getting the border wall built across the Texas-Mexico border.

Congressmen Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez released a joint statement on Wednesday stating it is a distraction for their failed leadership.

“Inviting the former President, who incited the January 6th insurrection in an effort to overthrow the government and prevent the peaceful transition of power, is nothing short of a slap in the face to South Texans,” said Gonzalez. “And wasting taxpayer dollars to promote the construction of a border wall instead of correcting the failed electrical grid is bad leadership that is further putting Texans’ lives at risk.”

“Governor Abbott and former President Donald Trump are once again trying to draw attention away from their failed leadership,” said Vela. “The state of Texas has gone through so much this past year, the pandemic, the massive power outages that resulted in so many lives lost, and now an unemployment rate that is double what we saw before the virus. Instead of prioritizing Texans and making sure we grow our economy and get people back to work, Governor Abbott is creating a distracting media circus with a failed former president.”

Gov. Abbott’s and Former President Trump’s press conference will be streamed live in this article.