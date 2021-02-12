Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration as wintry weather keeps affecting Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Friday afternoon ahead of more winter storms expected to hit areas of the state in the next few days, according to an announcement from his office.

The announcement read that Abbott is continuing to deploy state resources to help local officials in their response efforts. He ordered the Texas State Operations Center to expand its daily operations to 24 hours a day through the end of next week.

“Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area,” Abbott said in the press release. “These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management also deployed these state resources to help response operations across the state:

Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors

Texas Military Department: Equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Four-wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors

Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Task Force 1: Search and rescue equipment and teams

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state

Texas Animal Health Commission: Response equipment and personnel to address livestock concerns due to frigid temperatures

Three rounds of winter precipitation expected in the coming week. Each will be worse than the one before it. Record cold still on the way Monday night. Travel could become very hazardous Sunday morning and stay that way into next Friday.

Read the full disaster declaration online.