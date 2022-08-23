DALLAS (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to give an update on the state’s response to flash flooding across Texas in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was one of the areas most impacted by rain and flooding this week. NBC 5 reported a 60-year-old woman died after her vehicle was swept away by floodwater in Mesquite, east of downtown Dallas.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Monday declared a state of disaster for his county and requested state and federal assistance for affected individuals.

Abbott on Monday increased the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response). The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) also activated five more Texas A&M Task Force 1 swiftwater boat squads and a floodwater boat squad to help local first responders.

TDEM on Monday also told Nexstar it has more than 250 people ready to help in any part of the state.

Over the weekend, the state had already readied boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, helicopters from the Texas Department of Public Safety and ground transportation from the Texas National Guard, among other resources.

On Tuesday, Abbott will be with several Dallas city and public safety leaders as well as TDEM officials. The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The state said Texans can report damage to homes and businesses online using TDEM’s damage survey. You can also learn more flood safety tips using this website.