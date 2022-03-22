CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a briefing in Crockett Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

He will be discussing the state’s response to severe weather at the Crockett Civic Center.



Damage in Crockett

Houston County was hit by a tornado Monday night. The tornado started in Burleson County, moved into the College Station area, then hit Madisonville and traveled northeast to Crockett.

Local authorities said that there were multiple injuries but no fatalities as of the early morning hours of Tuesday.

KETK will stream his remarks live in this article.