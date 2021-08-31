Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing woman

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas – (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing woman from the Gill Community.

Jessica Adair, 46, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Monday from her Harris Road home.

According to her son, Adair has a medical condition and is required to take daily medication.

She stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and was last seen wearing a black “H&W Honda” t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

She does not have her purse, medication or cell phone with her.

Anyone has seen or has information of the whereabouts of Jessica Adair is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or call 911.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!