HCSO seeks help finding missing teenager

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators need your help finding a missing teen out of Harrison County near Harleton.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Patrice Wilson,14, left her home on Nash Rd Saturday around 7:30 p.m. to go jogging around the lake at Lake Deerwood.

HCSO says when Patrice left her home she had bottles of water and did not return home.

Patrice is described as a white female standing 4’3” tall and weighing around 100 LBS. She has green eyes and dyed black hair but her hair is naturally blonde. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black top.

If anyone has seen Patrice or know where she may be, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or 911.