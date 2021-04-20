Historic gas station in Jefferson has been moved to new location

JEFFERSON, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A historic gas station in Jefferson has been moved to a new location to be restored and serve a new purpose.

Humble Oil gas station in Jefferson moving to a new location

The Humble Oil Company service station was previously in the heart of downtown Jefferson but was moved across the FM 134 bridge on Big Cypress Bayou to the south entrance of the downtown area Tuesday.

The Humble Oil gas station will be restored and serve the community in a variety of ways. It will also be a constant reminder to everyone of how important the petroleum industry was in improving transportation in the City of Jefferson.