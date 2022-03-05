MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Another home in Marshall caught fire amid complications due to lack of water in the city within the last 24 hours.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Ida St. just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday when a fire broke out at a single-family home. A water main break in the city Friday has caused problems with little to no water pressure, but it is slowly being restored. Although crews managed to put out the blaze most of the roof was destroyed.

Officials say the home did not appear to be occupied at the time. They say it appears the fire may have been caused by a burn pile placed too close to the building.

This is the second home to catch fire since the loss of water pressure to the city Friday.