Texas mom wounds 5-year-old son while shooting at loose dog, police say

Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, is accused of shooting her son after firing multiple times at a dog running across the street. (Houston Police Dept.)

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) – A Texas mother has been charged after police say she accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while firing multiple times at a dog running loose in a Houston neighborhood over the weekend.

Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, is charged with deadly conduct–discharge of firearm in the Saturday afternoon incident.

Around 2:15 p.m., Vargas tried to shoot a loose dog running near 700 Dunham Road, firing three shots with a small caliber pistol, according to Detective J. Hasley with the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults & Family Violence Division.

One of the bullets ricocheted and struck her son in the abdomen.

The 5-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to police. His wounds are not expected to be life-threatening.

Vargas was arrested and charged in this incident after prosecutors determined that she had fired across a public roadway and in the direction of two occupied houses.

The dog’s owner told KPRC that the 6-month-old boxer puppy suffered graze wounds to its hind legs but wasn’t seriously injured.

The owner of the dog was issued a citation of the dog running loose.