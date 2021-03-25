Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Is this city jinxed on March 25? Date brings golf ball-sized hail — yet again

Texas

by: Wes Wilson,

Posted: / Updated:

Hail in east Austin on March 25, 2021. (Courtesy: Hannah Weaver)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — March 25 is a day that meteorologists in Austin circle every year.

For some reason, the three costliest, most damaging hail storms in the city’s history have all occurred on the same day — March 25 — over the years.

And oddly enough, hail made another appearance on that day this year, falling overnight Thursday.

In 1993, egg-sized hail measuring 2 inches in diameter fell in north and west Austin, causing $125 million in damage, while in 2005, quarter- to egg-sized hail measuring 1-2 inches in diameter fell across much of the city and caused $100 million in damage.

Then in 2009, golf ball-sized hail with a diameter of 1.75 inches hit during the evening rush hour, resulting in Austin’s costliest hail storm in history at $160 million in damage.

After people assess their cars and homes Thursday, maybe 2021 will be added to that list.

Dime- and nickel-sized hail fell across much of the area with plenty of evidence of quarter-sized and even golf ball-sized hail in parts of the city.

Hail is formed when water droplets freeze together in the cold upper regions of thunderstorm clouds after raindrops are carried upward by storm updrafts. A 65-mph updraft wind speed is needed to form golf ball-sized hail.

A look back at the storm on March 25, 2009

