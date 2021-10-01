Justice Department to argue against Texas’ restrictive abortion law Friday

FILE – Leen Garza participates in a protest with others against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The Justice Department is asking a federal court in Texas to issue a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction against a new state law that bans most abortions in Texas. The emergency motion filed Tuesday night, Sept. 14 says a court can issue such an order as a means of preventing harm to parties involved before the court can fully decide the claims in the case. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The United States government is set to argue against Texas’ almost near-total abortion ban Friday morning in a U.S. District Court, asking for an injunction.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas on Sept. 9 for its abortion law that went into effect on Sept. 1, in an attempt to block it from being enforced. Despite this, Senate Bill 8 still stands in Texas, banning abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” is detected. The law describes “fetal heartbeat” as “cardiac activity,” which can be detected as early as six weeks — a time when many women do not know they are pregnant.

SB8 specifies that private citizens are the enforcer, not the government. Meaning private citizens can sue anyone who provides or “aids and abets” in abortion performed after cardiac activity is detected. The patient who received the abortion cannot be sued.

In a Sept. 9 news conference, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called Texas’ law “a scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States,” because it blocks the right to abortion found by the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade.

On the day the law went into effect, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to not block the law, citing procedural difficulties, but stressed it was not ruling on the statute’s constitutionality, which would be a ruling against Roe v. Wade.

On Wednesday, the Texas office of Attorney General filed a brief in the Western District asking to dismiss the DOJ’s motion for an injunction on enforcing the law, arguing it’s not within the federal government’s authority.

In the brief, the state said the DOJ doesn’t have a cause of action, since abortions are not a specifically protected right under the U.S. Constitution. State lawyers argue the federal government cannot sue Texas because the law is designed to allow private citizens to enforce it, saying those citizens are not “agents of the state” and that the court doesn’t have the authority to prohibit absent third parties and state courts from enforcing the law.

When announcing the lawsuit in September, Garland said Texas’ law is “clearly unconstitutional” under the long-standing precedent established under Roe v. Wade, in which the High Court found the Constitution protects a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion, without excessive government restriction.

“Those precedents hold, in the words of Planned Parenthood v. Casey, that ‘regardless of whether exceptions are made for particular circumstances, a state may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability,'” Garland said.

But the state says the federal government mischaracterizes the Texas Heartbeat Act by calling it a ban, saying it is constitutional.

“Instead, Texas has enacted a private cause of action to encourage, insofar as possible, that any abortions take place before a heartbeat is detectable,” the brief states. “Pre-viability abortions remain an option, most obviously before a heartbeat is detectable.”

The Justice Department is asking the Court to enjoin the law, which would temporarily block the law with an injunction. Federal and state attorneys will present arguments on Friday starting at 9 a.m.