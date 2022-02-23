JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Krewe of Hebe Mardi Gras parade will return on Saturday after organizers skipped the annual event last year due to COVID-19.

The Steampunk Upriver parade will take place in Jefferson, Texas at 2 p.m. Feb. 26. However, the krewe will have events from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27.

Created in 1989, the Krewe of Hebe has rolled for 33 years, except in 2021, when it was canceled due to COVID-19. According to the krewe, the decision was made after board members said they looked at every angle and felt that it was the best decision for the well-being of the community.

For a full list of Krewe of Hebe Steampunk Upriver Mardi Gras events, visit the Krewe of Hebe’s website.